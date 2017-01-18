Health Care School a new experience for world traveller

Chelsea Molotowsky of Viking has been a world-traveller for a few years now, but her latest venture across the globe has more to do with helping people than sight-seeing.

Molotowsky, who graduated from Viking School in 2012, is currently in Perth, Australia taking part in Primary Health Care School. The program, which is a part of Youth with a Mission, includes three months of training in Perth and three months in a practicum in Manila, Philippines.

Youth with a Mission, Molotowsky said is “a global movement of Christians from various cultures, age groups, and Christian traditions, dedicated to serving Jesus throughout the world.”

She said the Primary Health Care School is a secondary level school program that can be taken after completing any of Youth With a Mission’s Discipleship Training schools. Her own training school was… FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 17/17 WEEKLY REVIEW