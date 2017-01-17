Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report FOLLOWING UP ON COMPLAINTS/REPORTS

During the early morning hours on Jan. 2, police received a 911 call from a female driver who advised she was lost and had hit the ditch. Police were able to locate the vehicle and assist the driver with getting back on the road and heading in the right direction.

****

On Jan. 4, police received a report of a male sitting in the ditch near the intersection of Highways 36 and 26. The caller was concerned for the well-being of the male.

A patrol was made and the male was located and spoken to by police. He advised he was on a spiritual walk and was fine so was left to continue on his way.

****

On Jan. 6, police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle east of Viking. Police attended the location but the vehicle was no longer on scene.

****

On Jan. 7, police received a request to check on the well-being of an infant at a residence in Viking. Police attended and found the infant was fine.

****

On Jan. 10, police received a complaint of a family disturbance taking place at a residence in Viking…. FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 17/17 WEEKLY REVIEW