Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Crossroads IDA gift card plus additional prizes including a 1 year Subscription to the Weekly Review! Tentative publishing date is January 31 (sometimes we bump it a week or two due to a late surge in entries).

Just $30 plus gst to participate. Call 780-336-3422, Email vikingreview@gmail.com, stop by our office on Main Street in Viking, or mail with payment to PO Box 240, Viking, AB, T0B 4N0