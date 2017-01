Viking Families 4 Fun (VF4F) officially began construction of the indoor play area in the Carena on Jan. 7. Various volunteers gathered to help assemble the playground equipment and second ministick rink. The second Ministick area is larger than the existing one, and designed for older children to use. VF4F members say the completion date is dependent on the number of, and amount of time spent by volunteers, though they appear to be making good progress.