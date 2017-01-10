KidSport Viking receives random act of kindness donation from Calgary boy

KidSport Viking received a random act of kindness donation from a young boy in Calgary with a big heart.

Samuel Selin gave his birthday money which (along with his father who matched his donation) was a donation of $125 to KidSport Viking.

In his donation letter, Samuel said he donated his birthday money for kids to play sports because he “really likes playing sports and kids should afford to play sports no matter what.”

As to why he picked Viking, a town he’s likely never even heard of before? Samuel’s donation letter said he picked it because “It was a small town that might need a little more help than a big city.”

“It’s awesome that somebody would want to give up his birthday money to help kids play sports,” Laura Arndt, Chair of KidSport Viking said, “and to pick our community is pretty special.”

FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 WEEKLY REVIEW