Viking Grad asks Council for support in finding CARENA solution

At the Dec. 19 meeting of Viking Town Council representatives from the Viking Grad class of 2017; Darla Draper, a representative from the Town’s insurance provider, the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA); and Cpl. Brad Mouland, detachment commander of the Viking RCMP spoke with Council about the graduation proceedings.

The issue being discussed was the Town’s potential denial of booking of the Carena facility for graduation activities due to possible legal and insurance issues.

The issues were first addressed by Council following last year’s graduation event and a decision by Council has been postponed since then.

At the November meeting of Council, it was implied that Council was inclined to disallow a portion of the planned events due to potential legal and insurance issues arising from the possibility of minors having access to alcohol at the event.

At the November meeting, Council was notified by their insurance provider that the Town’s insurance would be null and void if …

