Town of Viking has new Chief Administrative Officer

After nine months of searching the Town of Viking has officially hired a new Chief Administrative officer (CAO). Jim Zaiter will replace former CAO Jackie Fenton, who resigned in March of this year.

Zaiter, who is taking over the position from Interim CAO Al Harvey, spoke to Council at their December meeting.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he said, “and for your trust in me to lead this organization.”

Zaiter told Council that his upbringing was likely similar to many of theirs and others in Viking, with one difference:

"I grew up on a farm, 13,500 miles away in Lebanon," he said,