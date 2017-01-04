Viking announces New Year’s baby is Cash Prichard

Viking’s 2017 New Year Baby, Cash Prichard, was born at the Viking Health Centre on Jan. 2, 2017 at 11:14 p.m. to parents Jonathan and Lacey Prichard of Camrose.

Weighing 4,100g (9lbs) the baby boy was delivered with Dr. Neiman as the attending physician.

Cash, who is a little brother to Rope and Rider, and his parents received a teddy bear, flowers, and a onesie from the Viking Health Centre Auxiliary on Jan. 3.

Pictured from left, in the back, are Dorothy White of the Auxiliary, nurses Karma Jacques and Sharon Burden, and Jeanne Congdon of the Auxiliary. In front, parents Jonathan and Lacey hold baby Cash and their gifts.