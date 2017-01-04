Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report tailgating graintruck driver charged

On Dec. 27, police were contacted by the Killam RCMP regarding a traffic complaint that was received.

The complainant stated they were being tailgated by a grain truck. Members of the Viking RCMP were able to locate the vehicle.

The complainant provided a statement regarding the events which resulted in the driver being charged with Section 115(2)(b) of the Traffic Safety Act, Drive Carelessly.

****

On Dec. 28, police received a complaint of mischief and theft. A rural gravel pit was entered, property was damaged, and items were stolen. This matter is still under investigation.

****

On Dec. 29, police received a complaint of a stolen cellular phone. This matter is… for more see the Jan. 4/16 Weekly Review