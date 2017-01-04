Adopt a Resident proves a huge success at Extendicare

The Viking Extendicare’s Adopt a Resident program saw community members bringing joy to residents on Christmas day.

Extendicare Recreation Director Brittany Burton said because of the success of the “Adopt a Resident for Christmas” Program, the majority of the residents received two Christmas presents this year.

She said residents who received only one gift have family involvement and had already received presents from their families.

Extendicare greatly …

for more see the Jan. 4/16 Weekly Review