Irma School kicks off month-long reading challenge

Family Literacy day is on Jan. 27, and students at Irma School are preparing for the day with an entire month of reading.

The month-long school reading challenge will create a “Literacy Month” for the students. Though the reading challenge didn’t officially begin until Jan. 1, the school held a kick-off event on Dec. 23, their last day of classes before the holidays.

One of the challenge’s organizers Kerri Nutbrown, who works at Irma School and is the coordinator of a specialized reading program there, said the reading challenge was designed to get students to read more.

"We wanted to challenge the standard reading level," Nutbrown said, noting that by improving their reading she believes students can "improve their communication skills as well as gain a better understanding of their world."