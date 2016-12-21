WORD ON THE STREET: Viking RCMP report FAMILY DISPUTE NEAR KINSELLA

On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a two vehicle collision in a parking lot at a local business.

There were no injuries and icy road conditions were a factor in this collision.

****

On Dec. 13, while on patrol, police observed a vehicle exit the parking lot of a local gas station at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 36.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to obey a stop sign which comes with a $388 fine plus demerits.

****

On Dec. 14, police received a complaint of a family dispute that had just occurred in the Kinsella area. The complainant advised the parties involved were now separated and in the end the matter was settled without further police involvement.

Later that morning, police were dispatched to a single vehicle collision east of Viking on Secondary 619. A semi hauling grain hit the ditch and it was reported the male driver was unconscious. EMS attended … FOR MORE SEE THE DEC 20/16 WEEKLY REVIEW