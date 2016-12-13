Santa comes to Viking for Christmas Lights Parade

Santa Claus was in town this past weekend. The 9th Annual Christmas Lights Parade was held on Dec. 9 in Viking. Various businesses decked out their floats and vehicles with lights and headed down Main Street which was lined with children and parents alike who braved the freezing temperatures to watch the parade. The first, second, and third place winners of the parade were awarded “Viking Dollars” to spend in the town. The first place winner was Beaver Municipal Solutions and their minion-driven garbage truck that was dropping off presents instead of trash. The second place winner was Hammers’ Gravel Supply, where a giant Santa waved from the back of a gravel truck covered in twinkling lights. The third place winner was Carilion, whose semi truck was guided by three glowing reindeer. After the parade, everyone moved indoors for public skating and hot dogs where Santa himself made an appearance to listen to the wishes of kids.