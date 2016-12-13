Adopt a Resident for Christmas at the Viking Extendicare

Residents at the Viking Extendicare will wake up to gifts on Christmas morning this year thanks to the Adopt a Resident for Christmas tree.

Adopt a Resident allows members of the community to purchase a present for a resident, based on a suggestion hanging on the tree in the Extendicare entryway.

Recreation Director at the Extendicare Brittany Burton said Adopt a Resident was originally started just for the staff, who wanted to do something special for the residents this year.

This is because last year the gifts for residents were purchased out of the recreation budget, and it left a very small amount per resident.

Burton noted that this year, with the staff purchasing gifts, the residents could …

For more see the Dec. 13/16 Weekly Review