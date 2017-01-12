Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Crossroads IDA gift card plus additional prizes including a 1 year Subscription to the Weekly Review! Tentative publishing date is January 31 (sometimes we bump it a week or two due to a late surge in entries).
Viking Families 4 Fun (VF4F) officially began construction of the indoor play area in the Carena on Jan. 7. Various volunteers gathered to help assemble the playground equipment and second ministick rink. The second Ministick area is larger than the existing one, and designed for older children to use. VF4F members say the completion date is dependent on the number of, and amount of time spent by volunteers, though they appear to be making good progress.
The December meeting of Viking Town Council was held on Dec. 19, 2016.
Council first appointed Jim Zaiter as the new CAO of the Town of Viking, effective Jan. 3, 2017. See the Jan. 3 edition of The Weekly Review for the full story on Zaiter.
Following this, Council discussed putting summer ice into the Carena Complex.
Recreation Director Doug Lefsrud said he spoke with Brett Sutter regarding his interest in hosting another “Brettzky” tournament in the Carena this year.
Council heard that Sutter expressed interest in having a two-day hockey tournament, with an optimal time of …
KidSport Viking received a random act of kindness donation from a young boy in Calgary with a big heart.
Samuel Selin gave his birthday money which (along with his father who matched his donation) was a donation of $125 to KidSport Viking.
In his donation letter, Samuel said he donated his birthday money for kids to play sports because he “really likes playing sports and kids should afford to play sports no matter what.”
At the Dec. 19 meeting of Viking Town Council representatives from the Viking Grad class of 2017; Darla Draper, a representative from the Town’s insurance provider, the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA); and Cpl. Brad Mouland, detachment commander of the Viking RCMP spoke with Council about the graduation proceedings.
The issue being discussed was the Town’s potential denial of booking of the Carena facility for graduation activities due to possible legal and insurance issues.
The issues were first addressed by Council following last year’s graduation event and a decision by Council has been postponed since then.
At the November meeting of Council, it was implied that Council was inclined to disallow a portion of the planned events due to potential legal and insurance issues arising from the possibility of minors having access to alcohol at the event.
At the November meeting, Council was notified by their insurance provider that the Town’s insurance would be null and void if …
After nine months of searching the Town of Viking has officially hired a new Chief Administrative officer (CAO). Jim Zaiter will replace former CAO Jackie Fenton, who resigned in March of this year.
Zaiter, who is taking over the position from Interim CAO Al Harvey, spoke to Council at their December meeting.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he said, “and for your trust in me to lead this organization.”
Viking’s 2017 New Year Baby, Cash Prichard, was born at the Viking Health Centre on Jan. 2, 2017 at 11:14 p.m. to parents Jonathan and Lacey Prichard of Camrose.
Weighing 4,100g (9lbs) the baby boy was delivered with Dr. Neiman as the attending physician.
On Dec. 27, police were contacted by the Killam RCMP regarding a traffic complaint that was received.
The complainant stated they were being tailgated by a grain truck. Members of the Viking RCMP were able to locate the vehicle.
The Viking Extendicare’s Adopt a Resident program saw community members bringing joy to residents on Christmas day.
Family Literacy day is on Jan. 27, and students at Irma School are preparing for the day with an entire month of reading.
The month-long school reading challenge will create a “Literacy Month” for the students. Though the reading challenge didn’t officially begin until Jan. 1, the school held a kick-off event on Dec. 23, their last day of classes before the holidays.
