Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

After nine months of searching the Town of Viking has officially hired a new Chief Administrative officer (CAO). Jim Zaiter will replace former CAO Jackie Fenton, who resigned in March of this year.
Zaiter, who is taking over the position from Interim CAO Al Harvey, spoke to Council at their December meeting.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he said, “and for your trust in me to lead this organization.”
Zaiter told Council that his upbringing was likely similar
Viking’s 2017 New Year Baby, Cash Prichard, was born at the Viking Health Centre on Jan. 2, 2017 at 11:14 p.m. to parents Jonathan and Lacey Prichard of Camrose.
Weighing 4,100g (9lbs) the baby boy was delivered with Dr. Neiman as the attending physician.
Cash, who is a little brother
On Dec. 27, police were contacted by the Killam RCMP regarding a traffic complaint that was received.
The complainant stated they were being tailgated by a grain truck. Members of the Viking RCMP were able to locate the vehicle.
The complainant provided a statement regarding the events
The Viking Extendicare’s Adopt a Resident program saw community members bringing joy to residents on Christmas day.
Extendicare Recreation Director Brittany Burton said
Family Literacy day is on Jan. 27, and students at Irma School are preparing for the day with an entire month of reading.
The month-long school reading challenge will create a “Literacy Month” for the students. Though the reading challenge didn’t officially begin until Jan. 1, the school held a kick-off event on Dec. 23, their last day of classes before the holidays.
One of the challenge's organizers Kerri Nutbrown, who
On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a two vehicle collision in a parking lot at a local business.
There were no injuries and icy road conditions were a factor in this collision.
On Dec. 13, while on patrol, police observed
Kent and Tausha Erickson of Irma, along with their family, were nominated by the Irma Ag Society to win the BMO Farm Family award this year.
The award is given out yearly in November at Farmfair International in Edmonton during the CFR week, in early November.
Wendy Holt of the Irma Ag Society said
The streets of Viking are glowing with Christmas lights as the big day approaches. Take a drive, or a walk now that the weather is warm, around town at night and you’ll find various Santas, snowmen, Christmas trees, presents, and even a polar bear or two
Santa Claus was in town this past weekend. The 9th Annual Christmas Lights Parade was held on Dec. 9 in Viking. Various businesses decked out their floats and vehicles with lights and headed down Main Street which was lined with children and parents alike who braved the freezing temperatures to watch the parade. The first, second, and third place winners of the parade were awarded “Viking Dollars” to spend in the town. The first place winner was Beaver Municipal Solutions and their minion-driven garbage truck that was dropping off presents instead of trash. The second place winner was Hammers’ Gravel Supply, where a giant Santa waved from the back of a gravel truck covered in twinkling lights. The third place winner was Carilion, whose semi truck was guided by three glowing reindeer. After the parade, everyone moved indoors for public skating and hot dogs where Santa himself made an appearance to listen to the wishes of kids.
Residents at the Viking Extendicare will wake up to gifts on Christmas morning this year thanks to the Adopt a Resident for Christmas tree.
Adopt a Resident allows members of the community to purchase a present for a resident, based on a suggestion hanging on the tree