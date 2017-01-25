Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Chelsea Molotowsky of Viking has been a world-traveller for a few years now, but her latest venture across the globe has more to do with helping people than sight-seeing.

Molotowsky, who graduated from Viking School in 2012, is currently in Perth, Australia taking part in Primary Health Care School. The program, which is a part of Youth with a Mission, includes three months of training in Perth and three months in a practicum in Manila, Philippines.

Youth with a Mission, Molotowsky said is "a global movement