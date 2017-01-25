Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

On Jan. 16, police received a call for assistance regarding a property dispute between estranged common law partners. The matter was deemed civil in nature and the complainant was advised to contact a lawyer and obtain legal advice.
Later that day, police received a complaint of an erratic Continue Reading →
Beaver County Victim Services has a new Assistant Coordinator, but say they have a shortage of volunteers.
Melissa Radford, who was previously a volunteer for the organization, is now one of two Assistant Coordinators. She said she started the position on Jan. 3 and will be working a few days a week out of the Viking office located in the RCMP building.
Radford joins Coordinator Colleen Sears and Continue Reading →
Constable Kathy Hansen and Administrative Assistant Deb Russnak of the Viking RCMP were recently presented with certificates from the Province of Alberta recently. To see why they were honoured, see the Jan 24/17 Weekly Review
Chelsea Molotowsky of Viking has been a world-traveller for a few years now, but her latest venture across the globe has more to do with helping people than sight-seeing.
Molotowsky, who graduated from Viking School in 2012, is currently in Perth, Australia taking part in Primary Health Care School. The program, which is a part of Youth with a Mission, includes three months of training in Perth and three months in a practicum in Manila, Philippines.
Youth with a Mission, Molotowsky said is “a global movement Continue Reading →
Grade 12 students at Viking School, and all across the province, began writing their Diploma Exams for the semester on Jan. 16. The exams count for 30 per cent of the students’ final grade and as such, can be a stressful time for both the students and their parents or guardians. To help deal with this both Viking School and Battle River School Division (BRSD) are doing their best to help students succeed on the exams.
The first Diploma examinations were written in 1984, as a set of mandatory course-specific examinations. This followed a period of no mandatory province-wide testing Continue Reading →
As we all recover from a busy holiday season and get back to our regular schedules, mother nature continues to blast us with cold temperatures. During these times, it is important to ensure that before travelling in cold temperatures, you are prepared to withstand any emergency, if necessary.
Viking RCMP have already attended several calls involving stranded motorists Continue Reading →
During the early morning hours on Jan. 2, police received a 911 call from a female driver who advised she was lost and had hit the ditch. Police were able to locate the vehicle and assist the driver with getting back on the road and heading in the right direction.
****
On Jan. 4, police received a report of a male sitting in the ditch near the intersection of Highways 36 and 26. The caller was concerned for the well-being of the male.
A patrol was made and the male was located and Continue Reading →
Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Crossroads IDA gift card plus additional prizes including a 1 year Subscription to the Weekly Review! Tentative publishing date is January 31 (sometimes we bump it a week or two due to a late surge in entries).
Just $30 plus gst to participate. Call 780-336-3422, Email vikingreview@gmail.com, stop by our office on Main Street in Viking, or mail with payment to PO Box 240, Viking, AB, T0B 4N0