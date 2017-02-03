Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs
Brett Jakubec of Viking currently plays basketball for Concordia University of Edmonton. Recently, he, along with teammate Garrett McKie, also of Viking, received recognition for helping to lead the Thunder to provincials.
The recognition came in an interview given by Concordia Thunder coach Reagan Wood to the Edmonton Sun. In it, Wood compared Jakubec’s passion for the game of basketball to that of pro DeMar DeRozen of the Toronto Raptors.
He told
WORD ON THE STREET: Viking RCMP report Bruce Post Office break-in
On Jan. 23, police received a complaint of a break and enter at an oilfield site east of Viking.
Culprits entered a utility building and stole an air compressor that had been bolted down.
The investigation into this crime is continuing.
On Jan. 27, police were advised of a break and enter at
Atom Gas Kings have busiest week of the year
The Skully’s Oilfield Atom Gas Kings have had a very busy week. They played nine games in eight days! This resulted in four wins, three losses and two ties. The Atoms played their first round of provincial playoffs this week against Consort. The Viking team played hard and games were close ones, but unfortunately they lost with scores of 6-5 and 3-2. FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 31/17 WEEKLY REVIEW
Walking in a Winter Wonderland: lots of frost in Viking
Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report youth with mental health issues; child apprehended
On Jan. 16, police received a call for assistance regarding a property dispute between estranged common law partners. The matter was deemed civil in nature and the complainant was advised to contact a lawyer and obtain legal advice.
Later that day, police received a complaint of an erratic
Victim Services needs volunteers says Asst. Coordinator
Beaver County Victim Services has a new Assistant Coordinator, but say they have a shortage of volunteers.
Melissa Radford, who was previously a volunteer for the organization, is now one of two Assistant Coordinators. She said she started the position on Jan. 3 and will be working a few days a week out of the Viking office located in the RCMP building.
Radford joins Coordinator Colleen Sears and
Viking RCMP members honoured for service during Fort McMurray wildfires
Health Care School a new experience for world traveller
Chelsea Molotowsky of Viking has been a world-traveller for a few years now, but her latest venture across the globe has more to do with helping people than sight-seeing.
Molotowsky, who graduated from Viking School in 2012, is currently in Perth, Australia taking part in Primary Health Care School. The program, which is a part of Youth with a Mission, includes three months of training in Perth and three months in a practicum in Manila, Philippines.
Youth with a Mission, Molotowsky said is "a global movement