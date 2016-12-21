Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a two vehicle collision in a parking lot at a local business.
There were no injuries and icy road conditions were a factor in this collision.
****
Kent and Tausha Erickson of Irma, along with their family, were nominated by the Irma Ag Society to win the BMO Farm Family award this year.
The award is given out yearly in November at Farmfair International in Edmonton during the CFR week, in early November.
The streets of Viking are glowing with Christmas lights as the big day approaches. Take a drive, or a walk now that the weather is warm, around town at night and you’ll find various Santas, snowmen, Christmas trees, presents, and even a polar bear or two
Santa Claus was in town this past weekend. The 9th Annual Christmas Lights Parade was held on Dec. 9 in Viking. Various businesses decked out their floats and vehicles with lights and headed down Main Street which was lined with children and parents alike who braved the freezing temperatures to watch the parade. The first, second, and third place winners of the parade were awarded “Viking Dollars” to spend in the town. The first place winner was Beaver Municipal Solutions and their minion-driven garbage truck that was dropping off presents instead of trash. The second place winner was Hammers’ Gravel Supply, where a giant Santa waved from the back of a gravel truck covered in twinkling lights. The third place winner was Carilion, whose semi truck was guided by three glowing reindeer. After the parade, everyone moved indoors for public skating and hot dogs where Santa himself made an appearance to listen to the wishes of kids.
Residents at the Viking Extendicare will wake up to gifts on Christmas morning this year thanks to the Adopt a Resident for Christmas tree.
On Dec. 5, police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on 51st Avenue in Viking. Police were unable to contact the registered owner so had the vehicle towed as it was a potential traffic hazard.
Jorja Andreson a local gymnast from Viking who trains with the Wainwright Gymnastics Club recently attended the Peppermint Twist meet hosted by the Twin City Twisters in the Minneapolis Convention Centre in Minnesota. Jorja along with seven teammates and two coaches (her mom and Mandi McMann) headed out on Dec. 1.
The first thing Lois Olsen of Irma says when asked about her recent $50 million lottery win is: “It was an awful shock, really.”
Olsen was able to officially claim her prize on Nov. 30 in Edmonton with members of her family and the media present.
The ceremony was the conclusion to a whirlwind two weeks since she found out she was the big winner on Nov. 12. Though, the excitement likely isn’t close to being over yet.
The Viking/Beaver FCSS Community Christmas Hamper program is a chance to help those in need have a better holiday season. The program, which runs in the area from Kinsella to Holden accepts applications until Dec. 14 and donations to Angel Trees until Dec. 16.
FCSS Director Tracey Boast Radley said there will be an Angel Tree in the Holden Post Office and at Ritchie Agencies in Viking. The Angel Trees will help the FCSS provide for those who need a hamper.
On Nov. 28, police received a complaint of an attempted vehicle theft from a rural location southwest of Viking. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a red jeep with no licence plate.
A patrol was made however the suspects were not located.
****
On Nov. 29, police received a complaint of a cow that had possibly been shot.
The information was passed on to Fish and Wildlife.
****
On Nov. 30, police were advised of a two vehicle collision on 52nd Street in Viking. The collision occurred when one motorist backed into another. The damage was minimal and there were no injuries.
That evening, police received a complaint of a jack-knifed semi blocking traffic at the intersection of Highway 14 and Secondary 619.
