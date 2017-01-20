Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Chelsea Molotowsky of Viking has been a world-traveller for a few years now, but her latest venture across the globe has more to do with helping people than sight-seeing.
Molotowsky, who graduated from Viking School in 2012, is currently in Perth, Australia taking part in Primary Health Care School. The program, which is a part of Youth with a Mission, includes three months of training in Perth and three months in a practicum in Manila, Philippines.
Youth with a Mission, Molotowsky said is “a global movement Continue Reading
Grade 12 students at Viking School, and all across the province, began writing their Diploma Exams for the semester on Jan. 16. The exams count for 30 per cent of the students’ final grade and as such, can be a stressful time for both the students and their parents or guardians. To help deal with this both Viking School and Battle River School Division (BRSD) are doing their best to help students succeed on the exams.
The first Diploma examinations were written in 1984, as a set of mandatory course-specific examinations. This followed a period of no mandatory province-wide testing Continue Reading
As we all recover from a busy holiday season and get back to our regular schedules, mother nature continues to blast us with cold temperatures. During these times, it is important to ensure that before travelling in cold temperatures, you are prepared to withstand any emergency, if necessary.
Viking RCMP have already attended several calls involving stranded motorists Continue Reading
During the early morning hours on Jan. 2, police received a 911 call from a female driver who advised she was lost and had hit the ditch. Police were able to locate the vehicle and assist the driver with getting back on the road and heading in the right direction.
****
On Jan. 4, police received a report of a male sitting in the ditch near the intersection of Highways 36 and 26. The caller was concerned for the well-being of the male.
A patrol was made and the male was located and Continue Reading
Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Crossroads IDA gift card plus additional prizes including a 1 year Subscription to the Weekly Review! Tentative publishing date is January 31 (sometimes we bump it a week or two due to a late surge in entries).
Just $30 plus gst to participate. Call 780-336-3422, Email vikingreview@gmail.com, stop by our office on Main Street in Viking, or mail with payment to PO Box 240, Viking, AB, T0B 4N0
Viking Families 4 Fun (VF4F) officially began construction of the indoor play area in the Carena on Jan. 7. Various volunteers gathered to help assemble the playground equipment and second ministick rink. The second Ministick area is larger than the existing one, and designed for older children to use. VF4F members say the completion date is dependent on the number of, and amount of time spent by volunteers, though they appear to be making good progress.
The December meeting of Viking Town Council was held on Dec. 19, 2016.
Council first appointed Jim Zaiter as the new CAO of the Town of Viking, effective Jan. 3, 2017. See the Jan. 3 edition of The Weekly Review for the full story on Zaiter.
Following this, Council discussed putting summer ice into the Carena Complex.
Recreation Director Doug Lefsrud said he spoke with Brett Sutter regarding his interest in hosting another “Brettzky” tournament in the Carena this year.
Council heard that Sutter expressed interest in having a two-day hockey tournament, with an optimal time of …
FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 10/16 WEEKLY REVIEW
KidSport Viking received a random act of kindness donation from a young boy in Calgary with a big heart.
Samuel Selin gave his birthday money which (along with his father who matched his donation) was a donation of $125 to KidSport Viking.
In his donation letter, Samuel said he donated his birthday money for kids to play sports because he “really likes playing sports and kids should afford to play sports no matter what.”
As to why he picked Viking, a town he’s likely never even heard of before? Continue Reading