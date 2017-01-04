Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Town of Viking has new Chief Administrative Officer

jim-zaiter-cao After nine months of searching the Town of Viking has officially hired a new Chief Administrative officer (CAO). Jim Zaiter will replace former CAO Jackie Fenton, who resigned in March of this year.

Zaiter, who is taking over the position from Interim CAO Al Harvey, spoke to Council at their December meeting.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” he said, “and for your trust in me to lead this organization.” 

Zaiter told Council that his upbringing was likely similar

Irma School kicks off month-long reading challenge

irma-reads-girls Family Literacy day is on Jan. 27, and students at Irma School are preparing for the day with an entire month of reading.

The month-long school reading challenge will create a “Literacy Month” for the students. Though the reading challenge didn’t officially begin until Jan. 1, the school held a kick-off event on Dec. 23, their last day of classes before the holidays.

One of the challenge's organizers Kerri Nutbrown, who

Santa comes to Viking for Christmas Lights Parade

christmas-santa-brothers-plaidSanta Claus was in town this past weekend. The 9th Annual Christmas Lights Parade was held on Dec. 9 in Viking. Various businesses decked out their floats and vehicles with lights and headed down Main Street which was lined with children and parents alike who braved the freezing temperatures to watch the parade. The first, second, and third place winners of the parade were awarded “Viking Dollars” to spend in the town. The first place winner was Beaver Municipal Solutions and their minion-driven garbage truck that was dropping off presents instead of trash. The second place winner was Hammers’ Gravel Supply, where a giant Santa waved from the back of a gravel truck covered in twinkling lights. The third place winner was Carilion, whose semi truck was guided by three glowing reindeer. After the parade, everyone moved indoors for public skating and hot dogs where Santa himself made an appearance to listen to the wishes of kids.