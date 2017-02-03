Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Brett Jakubec of Viking currently plays basketball for Concordia University of Edmonton. Recently, he, along with teammate Garrett McKie, also of Viking, received recognition for helping to lead the Thunder to provincials.

The recognition came in an interview given by Concordia Thunder coach Reagan Wood to the Edmonton Sun. In it, Wood compared Jakubec’s passion for the game of basketball to that of pro DeMar DeRozen of the Toronto Raptors.

